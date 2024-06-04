Raydium Reaches Market Cap of $461.29 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $461.29 million and $26.69 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002536 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,841,425 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.
