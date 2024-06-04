Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,200.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $996.64. 16,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,650. The stock has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,001.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $946.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $923.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $53,510,873 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

