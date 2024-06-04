Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $140.51 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Request has a market capitalization of $140.51 million and $2.72 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,252.18 or 0.99825669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.00107317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14021083 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,116,068.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

