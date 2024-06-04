Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) PT Raised to $11.50

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of RSVR opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $517.90 million, a PE ratio of -798,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

