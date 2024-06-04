Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 7,434 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $238,085.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $238,085.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,497 shares of company stock valued at $29,263,354. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $6.44 on Tuesday, hitting $133.48. 1,281,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

