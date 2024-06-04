Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 4.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $43,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $75.92. 3,225,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

