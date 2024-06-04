Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 105,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 350.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,239,000 after buying an additional 231,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 452,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

