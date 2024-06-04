Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 4,500 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.37. 1,822,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

