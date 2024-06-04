Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,490,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $667,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,325 shares of company stock worth $6,504,426 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.88. 584,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

