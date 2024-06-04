Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,088 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.15% of Cytokinetics worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 472,595 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,308,000.

CYTK traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,725 shares of company stock worth $4,752,792. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

