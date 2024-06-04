Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 20,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.20% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

