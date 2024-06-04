Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down to $3.06

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $2.93. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 74,264 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $179.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.22 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,605.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.