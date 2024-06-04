Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Raised by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.65. 277,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,463. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.28 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

