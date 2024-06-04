ROI Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $67.75. 4,193,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

