ROI Financial Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,816,000 after buying an additional 79,611 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,417,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded down $5.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $431.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $442.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.