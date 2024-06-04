ROI Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 3.3% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 133.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,947 shares of company stock valued at $80,644,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.48. 2,344,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

