Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Hold”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

RY opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $109.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $804,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

