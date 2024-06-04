Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$153.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$143.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

TSE RY opened at C$148.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$139.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$133.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$149.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

