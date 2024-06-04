Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Christine Pantoya Sells 1,491 Shares

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RHP traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 285,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,433,000 after purchasing an additional 697,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,580,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $21,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,356,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

