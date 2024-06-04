Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Up to $402.50

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $402.50, but opened at $442.24. Saia shares last traded at $453.81, with a volume of 172,694 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.39.

Saia Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.41. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

