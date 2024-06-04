Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23,653.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,033,000 after buying an additional 1,400,300 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.0 %

CRM traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.31. 7,791,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,028. The stock has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.