Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $270.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.85.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.72. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -331.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

