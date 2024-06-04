Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,402,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,275,000 after purchasing an additional 346,177 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,104,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,785. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

