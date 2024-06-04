Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 2,073,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

