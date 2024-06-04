Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. 59,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,540. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

