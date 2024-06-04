Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of SAIC traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 580,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $101.53 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

