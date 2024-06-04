Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. 2,192,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,420. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

