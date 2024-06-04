Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

