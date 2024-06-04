Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Expands By 9.8%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance
Shares of BLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 69,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,084. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
