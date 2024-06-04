Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Grows By 7.5%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 195,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $440.45 million, a PE ratio of 82.44 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $238.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

