Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Grows By 7.4%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EDOC opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile
