Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

SLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SLN opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.34. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.