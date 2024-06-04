Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 45 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Sims Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.
Sims Company Profile
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
