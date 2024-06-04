Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SIX opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 2.25. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

