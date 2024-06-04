SmarDex (SDEX) One Day Volume Hits $645,192.73

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, SmarDex has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a market cap of $153.42 million and $645,192.73 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01864453 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $753,360.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

