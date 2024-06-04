Soligenix Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 6th (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th.

Soligenix Price Performance

Shares of SNGX opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.93. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,025.66% and a negative return on equity of 198.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

