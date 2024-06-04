Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Down 6.3%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.64 and last traded at C$9.71. 17,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 29,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Source Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHLE

Source Energy Services Trading Down 6.3 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.66. The stock has a market cap of C$131.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$114,540.00. Corporate insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.