SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 27,239 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 17,708 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOP. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,278. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.05. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.