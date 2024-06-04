Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $375.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Spotify Technology traded as high as $324.00 and last traded at $320.53, with a volume of 1097178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.62.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $610,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $198,663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

