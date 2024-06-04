Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the period. Sprout Social makes up approximately 3.0% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $16,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Sprout Social by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 1,007,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,600 shares of company stock worth $5,738,830 in the last ninety days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

