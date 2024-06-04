S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.01 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

