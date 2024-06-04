St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.97) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.41) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 750 ($9.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.75 ($8.29).

St. James’s Place Stock Down 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at St. James’s Place

LON STJ traded down GBX 18.33 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 504.67 ($6.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 455.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 561.69. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25,233.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 393.60 ($5.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,185.50 ($15.19).

In other news, insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 436 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £1,970.72 ($2,524.95). Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

