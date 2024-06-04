State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,441,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,927 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in State Street were worth $111,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

NYSE STT traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 402,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

