Steem Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.98 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Steem has a market capitalization of $124.31 million and $3.98 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,122.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.61 or 0.00676502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00118327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00224443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00088681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,316,631 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

