Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $77.67 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.16% of DexCom worth $77,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.54 on Monday, reaching $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.65. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

