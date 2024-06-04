STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Decreased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 2.3% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,963,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $32,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.54. 29,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,476. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.54 and its 200-day moving average is $218.49. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.60.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

