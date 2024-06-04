Stevard LLC Acquires 1,703 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Stevard LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF comprises 0.8% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stevard LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKQ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 4,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:ARKQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. 68,990 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $862.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.