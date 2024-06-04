Stevard LLC Acquires 873 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stevard LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Stevard LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.48. 4,082,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,373,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

