Stevard LLC Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Block by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 235,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 49.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 13.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.52. 5,487,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,063. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SQ

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.