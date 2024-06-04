Steven Wolin Sells 18,607 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. 2,481,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 19.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 182,206 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 193,512 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

